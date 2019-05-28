American Red Cross emergency shelter locations

The Greene is a permanent drop off site for The Foodbank! We have many in the community without food or water after these devastating storms. Please considering donating.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek Christian Church, 3009 Shakertown Road in Beavercreek (put on by city of Beavercreek officials, not Red Cross)

King’s Table Bar, 2348 Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek (put on by city of Beavercreek officials, not Red Cross)

MERCER COUNTY

Coldwater Eagles Lodge, 101 W. Walnut Street Coldwater

MIAMI COUNTY

Laura Fire Station, 10 North Main Street in Laura

Hoffman Methodist, 201 S. Main Street in West Milton

MONTGOMERY COUNTY