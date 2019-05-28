American Red Cross emergency shelter locations
By Kevin Washington
|
May 28, 2019 @ 8:19 AM

The Greene is a permanent drop off site for The Foodbank! We have many in the community without food or water after these devastating storms. Please considering donating.

GREENE COUNTY

  • Beavercreek Christian Church, 3009 Shakertown Road in Beavercreek (put on by city of Beavercreek officials, not Red Cross)
  • King’s Table Bar, 2348 Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek (put on by city of Beavercreek officials, not Red Cross)

MERCER COUNTY

  • Coldwater Eagles Lodge, 101 W. Walnut Street Coldwater

MIAMI COUNTY

  • Laura Fire Station, 10 North Main Street in Laura
  • Hoffman Methodist, 201 S. Main Street in West Milton

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Road in Brookville
  • Morton Middle School, 8555 Peters Pike in Vandalia
  • First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Road in Dayton
  • Corithian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd in Trtowood.
  • First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Road in Kettering
