American Red Cross emergency shelter locations

The Greene is a permanent drop off site for The Foodbank! We have many in the community without food or water after these devastating storms. Please considering donating.
GREENE COUNTY
- Beavercreek Christian Church, 3009 Shakertown Road in Beavercreek (put on by city of Beavercreek officials, not Red Cross)
- King’s Table Bar, 2348 Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek (put on by city of Beavercreek officials, not Red Cross)
MERCER COUNTY
- Coldwater Eagles Lodge, 101 W. Walnut Street Coldwater
MIAMI COUNTY
- Laura Fire Station, 10 North Main Street in Laura
- Hoffman Methodist, 201 S. Main Street in West Milton
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Road in Brookville
- Morton Middle School, 8555 Peters Pike in Vandalia
- First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Road in Dayton
- Corithian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd in Trtowood.
